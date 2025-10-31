Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after buying an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after buying an additional 229,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.