Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

