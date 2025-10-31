Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.91 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

