Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASH

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.53%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.