HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,021,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.