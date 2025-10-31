Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after buying an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,950,000 after acquiring an additional 904,692 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 164.5% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,400,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 366,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,282,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,427 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.0%

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Shares of POR stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

