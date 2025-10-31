Putney Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Putney Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $277.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.49 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

