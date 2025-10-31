Spinnaker Trust Buys 90 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.60.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $477.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $8,099,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

