Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

