Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $884,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 143.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Cowen started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

