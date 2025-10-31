Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 230,313 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 384.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $43,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.16.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $4,304,785 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

