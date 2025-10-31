Assetmark Inc. Acquires 66,046 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

