Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,949,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,468 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 427,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

