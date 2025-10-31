Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $40,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.96. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

