Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,823 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 6.0%

HON opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.