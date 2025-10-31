iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Stake Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Croban grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Croban now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $327.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $337.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

