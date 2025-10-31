Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

