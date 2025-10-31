American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American International Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.