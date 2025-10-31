HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

