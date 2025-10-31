Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 79.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.