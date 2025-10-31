Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) COO Sells $811,000.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

