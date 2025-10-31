Susan Burwig Sells 2,000 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.01, for a total value of $1,210,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,155. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Medpace stock opened at $580.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $625.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on Medpace in a research report on Monday. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 221.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $66,597,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $40,569,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 319.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

