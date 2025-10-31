Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 256,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $344.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.19 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

