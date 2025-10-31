Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 360.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

