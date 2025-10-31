Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 378,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $33,529,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $31,139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 301,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

