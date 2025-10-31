Capital Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.27. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.19 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

