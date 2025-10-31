Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $344.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.19 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

