1,164 Shares in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Garmin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Garmin by 47.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $215.23 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

