Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $3 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $344.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.19 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.94 and a 200 day moving average of $348.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

