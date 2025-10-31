Jennison Associates LLC Sells 39,396 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $151.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

