Amalgamated Bank Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after acquiring an additional 475,342 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $94,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,774,000 after acquiring an additional 138,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $280.62 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $293.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.