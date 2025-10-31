Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,151 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $284.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.