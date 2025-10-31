Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 172.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. SoundView Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $38.61 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

