Copart, Inc. $CPRT is Putney Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Putney Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.0% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

