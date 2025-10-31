Amalgamated Bank Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

