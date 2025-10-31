Amalgamated Bank Buys 468 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:DLR opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

