Putney Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after buying an additional 539,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,139,000 after acquiring an additional 666,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after acquiring an additional 424,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.50 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.