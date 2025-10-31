Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,584,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

