Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $5.67 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average is $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

