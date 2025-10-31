Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,896,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after acquiring an additional 702,057 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after acquiring an additional 205,040 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

