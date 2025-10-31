American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 796.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.32. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

