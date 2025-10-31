Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $30.91 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 154,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 210.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 202,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 137,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,246,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 174,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.