Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 15,196 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.