Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $64.26 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 102.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

