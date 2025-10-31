Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.