Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,700 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

