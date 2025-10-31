Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 2,922 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.65 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.