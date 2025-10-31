Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,014 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,112 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

