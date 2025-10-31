Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.95% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 505,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 856,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

