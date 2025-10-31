SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stake Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

